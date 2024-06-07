NDA to elect Modi as leader now

New Delhi: With BJP Parliamentary party having elected Narendra Modi as the leader of the parliamentary party paving way for his swearing in as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, the NDA partners also met at the Central hall of the Parliament under the chairmanship of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He would addressing the NDA partners and will propose the name of Modi as Prime Minister. After electing Modi the NDA partners will meet the President of India to stake claim to form the government.

After being elected as leader of NDA, Modi too will also address the partners. Other leaders like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will also speak at the NDA meeting. It now remains to be seen whether they would go to meet the President now or in the evening.

TDP leaders said that it is a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh and TDP to have got a chance to propose the name fo Modi as PM. TDP being the biggest alliance partner has a major role to play in the national politics.

The TDP according to party leaders TDP suggested to Modi that one of the most important issues on their agenda would be poverty alleviation and would seek the support of centre in the process.