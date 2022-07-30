Kapu Nestham benefits 7,830 women in Tirupati

Tirupati: For the third consecutive year, the beneficiaries under the YSR Kapu Nestham got their benefit and it was credited into their accounts. In Tirupati district, 7,830 beneficiaries have got Rs 11.74 crores as the CM pressed the button crediting the amounts at a State-level programme held in Kakinada disvtrict on Friday.

The district-level programme was held at the collectorate in Tirupati in which the Collector K Venkataramana Reddy and MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy took part.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the women beneficiaries in the age group of 45-60 years have got the benefit under the scheme. While they get Rs 75,000 in five years, now they get Rs 15,000 in the third installment. In the first installment 6,501 beneficiaries in the district got Rs 9.76 crores whereas in the second year Rs 10.72 crores were disbursed to 7,151 women beneficiaries.

MLA Karunakar Reddy said that the CM has been implementing welfare schemes in a big way which no other CM has done so far. The CM was very much concerned about the welfare of poor and committed to their upliftment. During the last three years, the government has spent Rs 1,65,000 crores for various welfare schemes.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha said that the objective of the Kapu Nestham scheme was to benefit the families of Kapu, Telaga, Vontari and Balija communities. Later, the dignitaries have released a mega cheque of Rs 11.74 crores and handed it over to the beneficiaries.

BC welfare officer Yugandhar, assistant executive officer Bapu Reddy, district information and public relations officer Balakondaiah, leaders of Kapu community, beneficiaries, corporation deputy mayor Mudra Narayana and others attended the meeting.