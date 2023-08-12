Live
Karnataka Minister’s pat for MDU system
Vijayawada: Karnataka Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa acclaimed the AP government’s Mobile Dispensing Unit (MDU) system which is being implemented for door delivering the ration supplies.
He also said it was feasible to implement everywhere and added that they were also mulling plans to implement in the Karnataka state too.
The Karnataka Minister visited Vijayawada on Friday and met State Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao.
During his meeting, he observed the MDU vehicles, godowns, and ration provisions at the Civil Supplies state office here.
Later, he said that the ration goods which are being distributed under the PDS are of good quality and praised for distributing finger millets and sorghums to the public.
Later, Karumuri Nageswara Rao felicitated the Karnataka Minister. Civil Supplies Commissioner H Arun Kumar, Veera Pandyan, and others accompanied the minister.