‘Kartavya-2K25’ catered to inmates of orphanages

Visakhapatnam: Management of Business Administration students of Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology organised a social responsibility programme under the banner of ‘Kartavya - 2K25’ here on Friday.

As many as 230 children from 10 orphanage homes were distributed various items by Wings Club and management students. To extend support to the inmates residing in orphanages, the institution’s MBA students provided essential supplies like clothes, school bags, stationery, groceries and fans.

During the programme, orphanage home students presented dance, sang songs and skits. Children were provided with mid-day meals. Later, they took part in sports and fun games. Special guests distributed prizes to winners of various contests. Chairman of Vignan Group of Educational institutions Lavu Rathaiah attended as chief guest and congratulated the organisers for arranging such an inspiring programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Manoj Kumar, a former student who participated as a special guest, opined that such programmes are very useful in instilling social responsibility among youth. It is necessary for students to know their duty towards society along with their studies and contribute to it.

CEO, KNR Dental Hospitals K. Pawan Kumar Yadav and Visakha Hospitals Dr. L. Gnaneswar attended as guests of honour and shared valuable information about healthy eating.

College principal G. Sudhakar, head of MBA department B. Chandra and coordinator V. Shivaji were part of the event organised successfully.

Vice principal Ravindra, Dean Hari Govinda Rao, MBA faculty and students participated in the programme.