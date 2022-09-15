Karthik Reddy bags gold in Commonwealth Karate championship

Ongole: The members of the Andhra Pradesh Karate Association and Prakasam district Karate Association congratulated Arabandi Karthik Reddy, who won the Gold medal at the 10th Commonwealth Karate Championships-2022 held at the University of Birmingham recently. Arabandi Karthik Reddy won the gold in the Cadet Kumite 70kg category, helping the Indian team stand in 5th position with three Gold, eight Silver and 14 Bronze medals in the statistics table.

The Andhra Pradesh Karate Association in-charge vice president Nalluri Mohan Rao appreciated Karthik Reddy, and his coach, state association secretary K Keerthan for winning the medal.

The Prakasam district Karate Association leaders Mandava Muralikrishna, Nalluri Venkateswarlu, Dr Gundavarapu Raghava, Marella Subbarao and others wished Karthik Reddy to bring more medals to the country and state, with his performance in Karate in future.