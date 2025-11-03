Karthika Masam outings reflect joy, fervour

Vijayawada: The ongoing Karthika Masam festivities brought a festive spirit to Vijayawada and its surroundings, as families came together to observe rituals and enjoy the pleasant weather on the second Sunday of the auspicious month.

People visited popular picnic spots such as Undavalli Caves, Bhavani Island, including mango gardens at Nunna, Kothuru Tadepalli, Jakkampudi, Agiripalli, Adavinekkalam, and other areas to spend quality time with their loved ones.

Families, irrespective of age, engaged in traditional games and cultural activities, celebrating the spiritual and joyful essence of Karthika Masam. The month, considered sacred in Hindu tradition, is marked by acts of devotion, fasting, and charity.

Many devotees performed special rituals for the Amla (Gooseberry) tree, which holds great religious significance during Karthika Masam. The rituals were conducted in open spaces and mango gardens, where families gathered to offer prayers and perform pujas following age-old customs.

Children were seen enjoying the scenic beauty of the Undavalli Caves and taking part in fun activities at Bhavani Island, while elders offered prayers for the wellbeing of their families. The serene and festive atmosphere at these spots reflected the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual connection people share with Karthika Masam.

With devotional activities, family outings, and traditional observances blending together, the celebrations highlighted the joy, unity, and reverence that define this holy month across the state.