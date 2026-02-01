Kasimkota police crack electric motor thefts case

Anakapalli: Kasimkota police have successfully cracked the case of electric motor thefts that had been giving sleepless nights for several farmers in various villages under the jurisdiction of Kasimkota mandal.

The accused were apprehended, and stolen property was recovered from them under the supervision of Circle Inspector A. Swamy Naidu. A special team, comprising SIs P Manoj Kumar, Lakshman Rao and other personnel, was conducting vehicle checks near the outskirts of Gokivanipalem village, while three suspicious individuals were taken into custody during the inspection.

The accused were identified as Killada Ganga Ramana (26), Karri Sai Kumar (21), and Vaiboyina Janaki Ram (22). Based on the information given by the accused, the police recovered the stolen items hidden near Mallam village in Butchayyapeta mandal.

The recovered items included 8 electric motors, one two-wheeler and three mobile phones.

Constables D Gopi, Srinivas, Mahesh, Lakshman, Rajasekhar and KN Murthy were commended by senior officials. With the recovery of the motors, local farmers expressed their gratitude to the police for resolving their problem.

The police stated that the accused have been remanded to judicial custody and the investigation is on.