Live
- ‘Captain Miller’ in OTT: The official digital debut date of this Dhanush-starrer is out
- ‘Game On’ review: Explores the complexities of family dynamics and personal redemption
- Bride, groom booked for celebratory firing during their wedding
- Allahabad HC refuses stay on 'puja' in Vyas tehkhana
- UP assembly reverberates with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'
- Kadiri YSRCP incharge Maqbool and Hindupur Parliament in-charge calls cadre to prepare for upcoming elections
- Bride elopes with boyfriend from beauty parlour, groom returns home
- Revanth Reddy performs special Pooja at Nagoba in Indravelli, to address meeting
- Mamata begins sit-in protest over 'not getting' Central dues
- Family or Individual - Which Health Insurance Plan Should I Buy?
Just In
Kasu Mahesh Reddy welcomes Anil Kumar Yadav as Narasaraopet MP candidate
Highlights
MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy said that only rich people could become MP and MLA in the past and stated that in the YSRCP government, Jagananna gave the...
MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy said that only rich people could become MP and MLA in the past and stated that in the YSRCP government, Jagananna gave the opportunity to represent all communities in politics.
He said ghat MLA Anil has done many development and welfare works in Nellore. In this 2024, we should vote for our Anil Yadav in the Parliament elections and give him a chance and opined that BCs are happy to announce his name from Yadav caste.
In future, SCs, STs and minorities will be represented in parliament from YSRCP party Palnadu.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS