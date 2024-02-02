  • Menu
Kasu Mahesh Reddy welcomes Anil Kumar Yadav as Narasaraopet MP candidate

Highlights

MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy said that only rich people could become MP and MLA in the past and stated that in the YSRCP government, Jagananna gave the...

MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy said that only rich people could become MP and MLA in the past and stated that in the YSRCP government, Jagananna gave the opportunity to represent all communities in politics.



He said ghat MLA Anil has done many development and welfare works in Nellore. In this 2024, we should vote for our Anil Yadav in the Parliament elections and give him a chance and opined that BCs are happy to announce his name from Yadav caste.

In future, SCs, STs and minorities will be represented in parliament from YSRCP party Palnadu.

