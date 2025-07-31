Live
Kasyapa Jayanti celebrated
Highlights
Tirumala: At the Jayanti celebrations of Sri Kasyapa Maharshi at Tirumala, scholars stated that books penned by the great sage were the primary authority for Vaikhanasa temple rituals and practices.
They said the text explains temple design, consecration, Vishnu worship and the spiritual significance of the five elements in detail. The event was jointly organised by TTD’s Alwar Divya Prabandha Project and Vaikhanasa Sabha at Asthana Mandapam at Tirumala on Wednesday.
