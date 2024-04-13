Live
Katasani Rambhupal Reddy campaigns in Kallur Urban
Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, the MLA of Panyam and the district president of YSR Congress Party in Nandyal campaigns in recently led an election campaign in the Kallur Urban: 41st Ward under Panyam Constituency. During the campaign, Rambhupal Reddy and his team went door-to-door, urging residents to vote for the fan symbol and showing their support for Chief Minister Jaganan. The campaign was well-received by the community, with many residents expressing their enthusiasm for the YSRCP leadership.
The event was attended by several YSRCP leaders, activists, and supporters, as well as the corporator of the 41st ward. Rambhupal Reddy spoke passionately about the party's vision for the future and encouraged voters to elect candidates who align with the YSRCP's values.
Overall, the election campaign was a success, with residents showing their solidarity with the YSRCP and their commitment to seeing Rambhupal Reddy continue to lead the way in Panyam. The energy and enthusiasm of the community bode well for the upcoming elections