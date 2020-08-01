Kattankulathur: SRM doctors cure patient with benign lesion in pancreas

Kattankulathur: SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCHRC) in Kattankulathur is known for having treated and cured patients with rare medical conditions. One such patient is a 58-years-old woman who was successfully treated and cured after she was diagnosed with a benign lesion of the pancreas.

Radha (name changed) came to SRM MCHRC with complaints of abdominal pain for two weeks. She had no other symptoms such as no history of nausea, no loss of appetite, no loss of weight and had normal bowel and bladder movements. However, she was diabetic and was on treatment for the same for the last two years.

Evaluations such as MRCP, CT Abdomen and Endoscopic Ultrasound were performed on her and she was diagnosed having a cystic lesion of the pancreas. She underwent surgery recently, and a large cyst of 10x11x7 cm was noted over the distal aspect of the pancreas.

Distal pancreatectomy was performed; and as the splenic vein was found closely adherent to the cyst wall, it was decided to proceed with a splenectomy (removal of the spleen). Postoperative period was uneventful as she responded well to the treatment.

Histopathological examination of the excised mass revealed a mucinous cystadenoma of the pancreas. Though a malignancy is always suspected and must be ruled out, this patient had a benign tumour which was diagnosed promptly quite early and removed successfully.

Her quality of life post-procedure remains good, and she continues treatment for her diabetes alone. Not all tumours are malignant, some can be benign and be treated completely if diagnosed accurately early on dent