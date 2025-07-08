Kavacha Prathishta at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple

Tirupati: On the second day of the ongoing Jyesthabhishekam at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati, Kavacha Prathishta ceremony was held with religious fervour on Monday. From 8 am to 10 am, Shatakalasabhishekam and Mahashanti Homam were conducted. This was followed by Snapana Tirumanjanam to the Utsava Murthis of Sri Govindaraja Swamy along with Sri Devi and Bhudevi in the Kalyana Mandapam between 10 am and 11.30 am. Later, special pujas and Kavacha Prathishta were performed.

In the evening from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm, the deities were taken in a procession on Tiruchi around the four mada streets with Ubhaya Nachiyars. Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Deputy EO VR Shanthi, AEO K Muni Krishna Reddy and other officials and devotees participated.