Kavali ex-MLA Beeda Mastan announces retirement from politics

Nellore: YSRCP leader and former MLA of Kavali Beeda Mastan Rao announced his retirement from politics on Wednesday.

He contested for Nellore Lok Sabha seat in the recent elections from TDP and was defeated in the elections.

Since then he was away from active politics and shifted his loyalties to the ruling YSRCP. In a press note Mastan Rao stated he was not interested to continue in active politics and would focus on his business and charitable activities. He stated that he was not contesting either in the Assembly or Lok Sabha elections in the coming years.

His family members also would not be in the fray in any form. He informed that he would support the present Kavali MLA R Pratap Kumar Reddy for strengthening the party in the constituency.

He was planning to serve the people of constituency through his charitable trust focusing on development.