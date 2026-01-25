KC canal to receive water supply for 20 days

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari announced that the State government will release continuous water supply for the first 20 days up to tail-end ayacut through KC Canal, ensuring that farmers cultivating rabi crops do not face any hardship. She said the decision was taken with a clear intent to safeguard farmers’ interests and prevent crop loss across the canal command area.

She addressed the media at Nandyal Collectorate on Saturday, along with Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, Nandikotkur MLA Jayasurya, and district SP Suneel Sheoran, regarding water distribution through Muchumarri/Malyala Pump House.

The Collector explained that water storage levels in Tungabhadra Reservoir have declined, and repair works are being undertaken on its 33 gates to avoid future difficulties, while also coordinating with other States. Due to reduced flow in KC Canal from 0 km to 150 km, crops cultivated across nearly 50,000 acres in Nandikotkur, Srisailam and Panyam constituencies are at risk of being affected. Farmers in these areas have largely cultivated dry crops such as jowar, maize, red gram, and black gram, along with paddy in limited extent. She said the government, despite limited availability of canal water, has ensured storage and planned supply by promoting water conservation in other regions and releasing water as per requirement for farmers’ welfare.

Following the representations by local MLAs to the in-charge Minister, Water Resources Minister, and the Chief Minister, immediate approval was granted to lift water through Malyala–Muchumarri Lift Irrigation Scheme, the Collector said. She emphasised that farmers must use water judiciously and avoid wastage, so that even tail-end farmers, particularly in Gadivemula mandal, receive equitable supply. The district administration will enforce a systematic water regulation mechanism in coordination with revenue, police, irrigation and agriculture departments, along with public representatives, to ensure smooth distribution without disputes.