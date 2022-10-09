KCR has no moral right to start national party: BJP

Nellore: BJP state president Somu Veerraju said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has no moral right to float a national party. He cannot enter Andhra Pradesh as he earlier described the people as 'Palegallu' and traitors, he said.

Addressing the media at the party office here on Saturday, Verraju said KCR should had taken 'VRS' instead of starting the BRS converting the local TRS party.

Veerraju said KCR always criticises other parties and asked how he can coordinate with them by just converting the regional party into a national party. The BJP leader said KCR has no understanding of the national scenario and that his daughter Kavitha was involved in the sensational Delhi liquor scam, and what he can tell the country.

He said it is surprising that KCR was trying to compete in national level when he has no enough strength to stave off challenge in his own state. After elections in his state, the BJP leader said, KCR better retire from active politics.

Further, Veerraju said Amaravati should be the capital of Andhra Pradesh and the Centre had sanctioned a 6-lane highway from Bengaluru to Amaravati. Now YSRCP is not interested in the capital at Amaravati and making it a political issue. He said his party is ready for facing MLC polls in Vizag, Kurnool and Nellore/Tirupati districts. He said agriculture and panchayat raj systems in Andhra Pradesh have completely been ignored.