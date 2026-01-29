Keep drains free of waste accumulation: Civic chief

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya has directed the staff to clean all city drains regularly to prevent waste accumulation and blockages. She also asked in-charge officers to visit wards, check problems, and solve them quickly.

During a public complaint meeting, along with former Minister Parasa Ratnam and officials, the Commissioner inspected areas in 18th Ward including Maruti Nagar, New Maruti Nagar, and Amaravati Nagar here on Wednesday. She interacted with residents, enquired whether waste collection vehicles are coming to their areas and cleaning of drains.

Commissioner Mourya told people that they should not throw waste into drains, as it causes blockages, water overflows on roads, and makes areas dirty. She ordered cleaning of all drains in every area. She ordered the officials to fill potholes on roads and asked engineers to plan CC roads and new drains. She said fogging must be done daily to stop mosquitoes.

SE Syam Sunder, Municipal Engineer Thulasi Kumar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh, DEs Mahesh, Madhu, Silpa, Horticulture Officer Harikrishna, Surveyor Koteswar Rao, and Sanitary Supervisor Chenchaiah were present.

Later, the Commissioner inspected Anna Canteens and instructed the managers to keep the surroundings clean.

She also told them to serve quality food on time, to issue one token per person and to provide clean drinking water.

She advised people not to waste food and take only the amount which they need.