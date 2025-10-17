Keep ghats clean,officials told

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has directed officials to ensure that all ghats on the banks of the River Krishna in Vijayawada City are kept clean and well-maintained.

As part of his field inspection on Thursday, he visited Krishnaveni Ghat, Bhavani Ghat, Punnami Ghat, Kamakoti Nagar, Tulluru Vari Veedhi, Madhava Sharma Veedhi, Quarry Road, RTC Workshop Road, and Sitara Centre areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner instructed the officials to maintain proper sanitation at the ghats and to ensure that the conveyor belt system is fully functional so that devotees visiting for the upcoming Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment do not face any inconvenience. He also suggested setting up additional conveyor belts wherever required.

During the inspection of temporary toilets at Punnami Ghat, the Commissioner directed officials to maintain cleanliness at all times and ensure that the public faces no difficulties. He asked the engineering staff to expedite the ongoing drainage construction works on RTC Workshop Road and to remove construction debris regularly.

Later, Dhyanachandra inspected the Anna Canteen at One Town Gandhiji Women’s College. He instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted facilities, timely repairs, and a steady supply of drinking and domestic water. Deputy City Planner Subhash Chandra Bose, Executive Engineer J Srinivas, Assistant Medical Health Officer Dr Annapurna, and other staff accompanied the Commissioner.