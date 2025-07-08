Keep Tirupati on top across sectors: Revenue Minister

Tirupati: Minister for Revenue, Registrations, and Stamps and Tirupati district in-charge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad announced that, for the first time in Andhra Pradesh’s history, district and constituency-level Vision Development Plans are being prepared.

Addressing a high-level meeting at the Tirupati District Collectorate on Monday, the Minister detailed the government’s efforts under Swarna Andhra Vision–2047 initiative. The meeting focused on District Vision Action Plan Unit (DVAPU) and the innovative P4 model — People, Public, Private Partnership — aimed at fostering inclusive growth.

Satya Prasad said meticulous planning is underway for each district and constituency, with collectors presenting detailed frameworks. Dedicated offices and five-member teams have been established in every assembly constituency to support the implementation. The development plans aim to identify and leverage opportunities in agriculture, industry, and services.

He called on public representatives and officials to collaborate and make Tirupati a leader across all sectors. Highlighting the P4 model, he said the approach is intended to reduce inequality and support economically disadvantaged communities. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, he said, is to eliminate poverty in the state by 2029 through strategic programs and partnerships.

Speaking to the media later, the Minister said Tirupati’s per capita income in 2023–24 stood at Rs 3,08,176, placing it fourth in the State. He added that officials are now working with a clear action plan to elevate the district to the top rank. Liaison workers will be appointed in every constituency, and a Zoom meeting will soon be held with industry stakeholders to mobilise Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for district-wide development.

He recalled the Chief Minister’s recent visit to Kuppam, where discussions with mango pulp manufacturers and farmers reaffirmed the government’s commitment to agriculture. He also noted that paddy was procured from farmers, underscoring the pro-farmer stance of the government. In contrast, he criticised opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tours, calling them disruptive and misleading.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar stated that the DVAPUs are transforming the development blueprint of the district. Tirupati now ranks third in Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) and fourth in per capita income. A recent P4 survey identified 80,331 low-income families as ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’, and guidelines have been issued to promote their adoption by mentors through coordination with municipal commissioners and MPDOs.

Several MLAs and officials, including Bojjala Sudheer Reddy (Srikalahasti), P Sunil Kumar (Gudur), K Adimulam (Satyavedu), Arani Srinivasulu (Tirupati), Pulivarthi Nani (Chandragiri), TUDA Chairman C Diwakar Reddy, and Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation Chairperson M Sugunamma also spoke. Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Tirupati Corporation Commissioner N Mourya, Trainee Collector Sandeep Raghuvanshi, and others were present.