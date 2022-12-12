Kendriya Vidyalaya organises Sahitya Sangham

Visakhapatnam: The Embassy of Hindi Department of Kendriya Vidyalaya No:2 Nausenabaugh organised 'Sahitya Sangham', a literature festival, with fervor. The festival hosted in collaboration with Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav, under the guidance of Principal Nishikant Aggarwal of KV:2 on Sunday aimed to encourage and share knowledge about literature and Hindi language activities taken up by the institution.

Hindi poets including Nirav Verma, Seema Verma, VS Murthy, Ram Prasad Yadav, Madhubala, K Abhi, graced the occasion. Attending as chief guest, T Mahadev introduced the students to prose slokas. Instrumental music was played by music teacher of the school Chatterjee. Other events such as extempore speech and chorus signing formed a part of the event. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Nishikant Aggarwal emphasised the importance of Hindi language and the need to promote it extensively at both individual and institutional levels.