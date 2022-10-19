Kerala Civil Supplies team visits Guntur Mirchi Yard

Guntur: Kerala State Civil Supplies Commissioner Dr Sajit Babu, Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Dr Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi and Kerala State Agriculture Minister's private secretary Pradeep Kumar on Tuesday visited Guntur Agriculture Market Yard and enquired about red chilli cultivation, purchases and sales. They enquired about the steps taken to get a better price to farmers and beginning of chilli season in

the mirchi yard. Later, they held a meeting with District Collector M Venugopala Reddy and Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Chandragiri Yesu Ratnam.

Chandragiri Yesuratnam said that they used to spend 15 days for transport of red chilli to West Bengal. Now, railway wagons are shifting the same within 36 hours. Traders make payment to the farmers, who sold red chilli, on the same day evening. When the prices are low, farmers will keep their red chilli stock in cold storage units. There are 37 cold storage units in the district with a storage capacity of 27 lakh bags. Later, the team members visited chilli fields in Vatticherukuru and Prattipadu mandals and interacted with farmers.

A farmer, Bhandaru Srinivasa Rao, said that they have invested Rs 2 lakh per acre for cultivating red chillies and explained about the crop.

Guntur Revenue Divisional Officer Prabhakara Reddy, Guntur Mirchi Yard secretary Venkateswara Reddy and deputy director horticulture Sujata were present on the occasion.