Keshineni Shivnath Leads Major Additions to TDP as City Celebrities Join in Support

TDP MP candidate Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni) has showcased the success of the NDA alliance and the growing support for Chief Minister hopeful Chandrababu in the upcoming elections. In a significant development, over 400 families have joined the TDP in Vijayawada parliamentary constituency under the leadership of Shivnath, marking a major boost for the party.

Adding to the momentum, city celebrities Gujjari Amar Babu, grandson of former MLA Marupilla Chitti, and former mayor Tadi Shakuntala, both prominent figures from the urban social class of Vijayawada, have also pledged their support to the TDP. Their decision to join the party was announced during a meeting with youth leader Lokesh at their residence in Undavalli.

Expressing his confidence in the NDA alliance's victory, Shivnath emphasized that more leaders and workers are prepared to switch allegiance to TDP in the coming days. The latest additions to the party are seen as a strong indicator of the growing support base for the TDP in the region.

With the addition of these influential figures and their families, TDP is set to strengthen its position in Vijayawada parliamentary constituency as the election date draws nearer. The unity and support shown by these new members further reinforce the party's prospects in the upcoming polls.

The commitment and enthusiasm demonstrated by the recent joinings highlight the increasing momentum behind TDP and its vision for the future. As Chandrababu gears up for a crucial electoral battle, the party's growing alliance and support base present a strong case for his leadership and the success of the NDA alliance in the upcoming elections.