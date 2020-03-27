Kesineni Nani along with Ratan Tata to set up telemedicine centres in Vijayawada

With coronavirus tension on one side and the position of lockdown, on the other hand, the celebrities, political leaders and public representatives coming forward to assure the people and the government that they would help in combating the deadly virus. Many have already announced their donations.

In the latest development, TDP MP Kesineni Nani gave the good news to the people of Krishna district and Vijayawada as he in collaboration with Ratan Tata has decided to set up 21 telemedicine centres for the safety of the people of the constituency. It was announced that the telemedicine centres would be constantly available for the public and advised the people call on the nearest centre to get free medical care. MP Kesineni Nani announced the news through his Twitter handle.

Across the country People are stranded in places. They should be provided free food and accommodation.@narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah @HMOIndia — Kesineni Nani (@kesineni_nani) March 27, 2020





Nani also announced Rs 5 crore from its MP funds for the prevention of the coronavirus in Vijayawada parliamentary constituency, he urged the District Collector, Municipal Commissioner to send the proposals immediately.the