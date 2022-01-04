Kesineni Nani meets Vangaveeti Radhakrishna; expresses solidarity

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) met TDP leader and former MLA Vangaveeti Radhakrishna at his residence here on Monday and enquired about the incident of recent recce and assured support from the Telugu Desam Party.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said Vangaveeti family is known to strive for uplift of poor. Describing Vangaveeti Radhakrishna as a good human being, the MP said Radha will not harm any person. The MP said the police should inquire into the incident of recce to attack Radhakrishna. He said that he will write a letter to the Central government seeking CBI probe into the incident.

He said Radhakrishna will not thrive for posts and appealed to police to keep the city calm. Condemning the remarks of Minister Vellampalli Srinivas on Radha, the MP said that the Vangaveeti family was in politics even before the birth of Vellampalli.

TDP leaders Nettem Raghuram, former MLA Sriramtataiah and others accompanied the MP.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders Buddha Venkanna and Nagul Meera also met Vangaveeti Radhakrishna.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLC Buddha Venkanna said that Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and MLA Vamsi were criticising Radha at the behest of YSR Congress party leadership.

Objecting to the statement made by Vijayawada Commissioner of Police that there was no recce conducted to attack Radha, Buddha Venkanna demanded an inquiry into the incident and registering a case suo motu.

Nagul Meera expressed concern over the failure of the police to act with regard to the recce on Radhakrishna.