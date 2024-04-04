Kesineni Venkat emphasises on super six schemes

TDP Youth leader Kesineni Venkat explained the Super 6 schemes introduced by the TDP for the welfare and economic development of women.

During the campaign held in Pedda Bavi Center in East Constituency 5th Division, Kesineni Venkat highlighted the efforts of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in promoting self-employment opportunities for women. He criticized the current government led by Jagan for not prioritizing women's development.

Accompanied by TDP parliamentary candidate Keshineni Shivnath Garu and Legislative Assembly candidate Gadde Rammohan Garla, who were supported by BJP and Janasena, Keshineni Venkat went door-to-door explaining the TDP's Super 6 schemes and welfare programs for women.

He emphasized that the TDP, under Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, is committed to empowering women and ensuring their economic well-being. He mentioned key initiatives such as free bus travel for women starting in June, provision of three free gas cylinders per year, and financial assistance of 15,000 rupees per year for children's education through the Thallivandanam scheme.



Highlighting Chandrababu Naidu's vision for the state's development, Keshineni Venkat urged the people to vote for TDP candidates and support the coalition for a brighter future. He also called upon the voters to choose Gadde Rammohan as the MLA candidate for the East Constituency.

The campaign event was attended by various TDP leaders and workers, as well as representatives from BJP, Janasena, and other political parties. The presence of TNSF State General Secretary Repakula Srinivas and other district leaders added to the enthusiasm of the event.