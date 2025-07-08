Kharif to get crop insurance under PMFBY

Puttaparthi: The government has announced implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for Kharif 2025 season in Sri Sathya Sai district. Under the scheme, crops insured based on yield include red gram, paddy, maize, castor, and finger millets. Agricultural Insurance Company of India has been selected to implement this scheme.

Additionally, under the new weather-based crop insurance scheme (WBCIS), crops like cotton, groundnut, pomegranate, sweet lime, and tomato are covered, with IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company handling the implementation.

Farmers should enroll and pay the premium to avail insurance benefits. Premiums can be paid either at the time of taking crop loan through banks (where the premium is deducted) or by direct enrollment via National Crop Insurance Portal or Mee Seva centers. Farmers not interested in availing insurance can also opt out by submitting a declaration.

The premium rates per acre for various crops are as follows: Red gram – Rs 102, paddy – Rs 200, maize – Rs 165, castor & finger millets – Rs 100, cotton – Rs 1,900, groundnut – Rs 640, pomegranate – Rs 3,750, sweet lime – Rs 2,750 and tomato – Rs 1,600.

District Collector TS Chetan has urged all the farmers to enroll in the crop insurance schemes to safeguard against potential crop losses due to adverse conditions. He released posters to promote awareness about the scheme and its benefits.