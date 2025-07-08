Live
- Bharat Bandh: Over 25 Crore Workers to Strike Across India Against Government Policies
- Smriti Irani: Families paused their lives to watch ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ together
- How Trump’s New Tariff Policy Affects 14 Countries and U.S. Imports
- YS Sharmila urges Telangana govt for setting up YSR memorial in Hyderabad
- OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 Set for India Launch Today at 2PM: All You Need to Know
- Delhi’s old vehicle ban hits a roadblock
- India targets $300 bn bioeconomy by 2030
- BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah seeking temporary ban on meat, liquor shops
- Delhi BJP to stage play on life of Syama Prasad Mookerjee today
- Puri eyes Norwegian expertise for boost to India’s energy drive
Kharif to get crop insurance under PMFBY
The government has announced implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for Kharif 2025 season in Sri Sathya Sai district. Under the scheme
Puttaparthi: The government has announced implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for Kharif 2025 season in Sri Sathya Sai district. Under the scheme, crops insured based on yield include red gram, paddy, maize, castor, and finger millets. Agricultural Insurance Company of India has been selected to implement this scheme.
Additionally, under the new weather-based crop insurance scheme (WBCIS), crops like cotton, groundnut, pomegranate, sweet lime, and tomato are covered, with IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company handling the implementation.
Farmers should enroll and pay the premium to avail insurance benefits. Premiums can be paid either at the time of taking crop loan through banks (where the premium is deducted) or by direct enrollment via National Crop Insurance Portal or Mee Seva centers. Farmers not interested in availing insurance can also opt out by submitting a declaration.
The premium rates per acre for various crops are as follows: Red gram – Rs 102, paddy – Rs 200, maize – Rs 165, castor & finger millets – Rs 100, cotton – Rs 1,900, groundnut – Rs 640, pomegranate – Rs 3,750, sweet lime – Rs 2,750 and tomato – Rs 1,600.
District Collector TS Chetan has urged all the farmers to enroll in the crop insurance schemes to safeguard against potential crop losses due to adverse conditions. He released posters to promote awareness about the scheme and its benefits.