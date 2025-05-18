  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kia Carens Clavis unveiled in Tirupati, Nellore and Kadapa

Kia Carens Clavis unveiled in Tirupati, Nellore and Kadapa
x
Highlights

Hoshi Auto Private Limited unveiled the all-new Kia Carens Clavis on Saturday, at its showrooms in Tirupati, Nellore, and Kadapa.

Tirupati: Hoshi Auto Private Limited unveiled the all-new Kia Carens Clavis on Saturday, at its showrooms in Tirupati, Nellore, and Kadapa. The launch events were graced by Managing Director C. Jagannadha Reddy, and Directors Cheraku Niranjan, C. Bharathi, and C. Hoshimareddy.

The Carens Clavis boasts premium features like an 18-point Hi-Safety Package, a 26.62” dual panoramic display panel, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Bose 8-speaker sound system, and ADAS Level 2 with 20 autonomous features. It is available in eight color options.

The launch drew enthusiastic participation from new customers and staff in all three cities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick