Kia Carens Clavis unveiled in Tirupati, Nellore and Kadapa

Tirupati: Hoshi Auto Private Limited unveiled the all-new Kia Carens Clavis on Saturday, at its showrooms in Tirupati, Nellore, and Kadapa. The launch events were graced by Managing Director C. Jagannadha Reddy, and Directors Cheraku Niranjan, C. Bharathi, and C. Hoshimareddy.

The Carens Clavis boasts premium features like an 18-point Hi-Safety Package, a 26.62” dual panoramic display panel, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Bose 8-speaker sound system, and ADAS Level 2 with 20 autonomous features. It is available in eight color options.

The launch drew enthusiastic participation from new customers and staff in all three cities.