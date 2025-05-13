Killo Dayatri gets life imprisoment for murder

Paderu (ASR District): In a judgment delivered on Monday, the 9th Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court, Chodavaram, sentenced Killo Dayatri (50), a resident of Jodiguda village, Dumbriguda mandal, ASR district, to life imprisonment in connection with a brutal murder case.

The court found Killo Dayatri guilty of murdering Killo Lakshmi (wife of Killo Mukund) following a dispute over a palm wine (kallu) tree.

The case dates back to February 14, 2013, when Killo Dayatri, who owned the palm wine tree but had leased it to Killo Mukund, engaged in a heated argument with Mukund at his house.

During the altercation, when Mukund’s wife Killo Lakshmi tried to intervene, Dayatri struck her on the head with an iron rod.

Lakshmi sustained severe head injuries and was immediately shifted to a hospital.

Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries on February 20, 2013, at King George Hospital (KGH), Visakhapatnam.

An FIR was initially registered at Dumbriguda Police Station under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 448 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Following Lakshmi’s death, the charges were upgraded to Section 302 (murder) IPC.

The investigation was led by G Srinivasarao, Circle Inspector of Police, Araku Circle, who filed the charge sheet listing 20 witnesses.

During the trial, which lasted from September 24, 2024, to April 25, 2025, the prosecution presented 12 witnesses.

Delivering the judgment, 9th ADJ Judge K Ratnakumar convicted Killo Dayatri under Section 302 IPC, sentencing him to life imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 10,000.

For the charge under Section 324 IPC, Dayatri was fined Rs 2,000, with an additional two-year imprisonment if the fine is not paid. Under Section 448 IPC, a fine of RS 1,000 was imposed, with a one-year imprisonment in default of payment.