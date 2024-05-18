KIMS docs successfully perform high-risk surgery on heart patient

Ongole : The experts at the KIMS Hospital in Ongole performed critical and high-risk surgery on a heart patient, who had undergone a bypass surgery earlier, and were able to discharge him in just three days. The hospital staff claims that the revolutionary new procedure, TAVI is only available in the metros until now and was performed for the first time in the region.

Speaking at a press meet, hospital superintendent Dr T Srihari Reddy explained that a 67-year-old Venkatrao of Eethamukkala village underwent a bypass surgery for heart long ago, and developed symptoms like heavy chest, vertigo, etc.,

He said that when the patient approached the hospital in a serious condition, the doctors diagnosed him and found that his condition was critical. He said that the cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Harish Oruganti informed the patient’s family members that though open heart surgery is required in a patient with a similar condition, the risk factor is high in Venkatrao’s case as he already underwent the bypass surgery long ago. To save the patient, the doctors’ team decided to go with the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) to open the blocked aorta in the heart, by implanting a valve.



Dr Harish explained that after the consent from the patient’s family, the expert’s team including Dr Anand, Dr Kapil, and Dr Ramakrishna performed the TAVI with minimum incision on the patient’s body.

The hospital’s chief operating officer K Ankireddy appreciated Dr Srihari Reddy, Dr Harish Oruganti, and the members of the expert team for performing the critical procedure and giving a fresh lease of life to the patient. He thanked the Managing Director of KIMS Bollineni Bhaskara Rao, and Executive Director T Giri Naidu for their cooperation and support to the KIMS Ongole and for providing the latest technology in reach for the people in the region.