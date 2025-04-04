Kisan body accuses Centre of usurping states’ powers

Vijayawada: Akhila Bharata Kisan Sabha (ABKS) national president Rajan Kshirsagar called upon Andhra Pradesh farmers to resist the anti-farmer policies of the BJP-led NDA government, warning that these measures threaten the livelihoods of millions of farmers nationwide.

Speaking at a farmers’ conference organised by Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham at Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam here on Thursday, Kshirsagar accused the Central government of attempting to seize control of the agriculture, marketing, and cooperative sectors — areas traditionally managed by states — through new schemes like the National Policy Framework for Agricultural Marketing, the National Cooperative Policy, and the Digital Agriculture Mission.

Kshirsagar claimed that the NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is introducing “dangerous” reforms to replace three controversial laws withdrawn in 2021 after a 383-day protest by Punjab and Haryana farmers.

He cautioned that these new policies could harm farmers’ interests and called for a massive agitation to oppose them before they are enacted. He also criticized the Modi government for failing to fulfil promises to farmers while waiving Rs. 16 lakh crore in bank loans for corporate groups.

Highlighting global trade concerns, Kshirsagar condemned reciprocal tariffs announced by U.S. president Donald Trump on Indian products, urging farmers and citizens to oppose them. He linked India’s high farmer suicide rates — particularly among cotton growers — to inadequate support prices and accused the Central government of neglecting agriculture and allied sectors in favour of pro-corporate policies.

The conference, chaired by Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham president G Eswaraiah, passed resolutions opposing the Central government’s policies.

Former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao echoed Kshirsagar’s concerns, noting the encroachment on state-controlled sectors.

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham state general secretary K V V Prasad added that only 87 lakh of India’s 14.5 crore farmers receive support prices for their produce.



