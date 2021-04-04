KL University bags award for conducting SAMYAK-2021

Vijayawada: KL Deemed to be University has secured the 'India World Record' for conducting the event - SAMYAK-2021, which is India's largest techno-management fest.

Over one lakh students participated in the event which was conducted following the Covid protocols. The event was also the first-of-its-kind to completely avoid the use of disposable plastics, thereby reducing the carbon footprint.

The 'India World Record' was received by Dr L S S Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University and was awarded by Dr G V N R S S S Vara Prasad, Honorary Director & Adjudicator, Indian Book of Records and Advocate, Supreme Court of India.

SAMYAK 2021 is the most successful event in the pandemic time as more than 10,000 students participated each day, across 217 events on March 19 and 21.

BlockChain technology based certificates were awarded to all the participants by DLT Labs for the first time in India.

On April 2, during the success meet and award function Dr G V N R S S S Vara Prasad praised the efforts of parents and reiterated the role of teachers in shaping the future of students.