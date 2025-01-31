KMC approves Rs 291.67 cr budget for FY 2025-26

Kurnool: The Kurnool Municipal Corporation has approved the budget for 2025-26 financial year. The officials presented the proposed budget of Rs 291.67 crore, and corporators raised several concerns, at a meeting held at Municipal Council Hall in SBI Employees’ Colony here on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by Mayor BY Ramayya, observed a two-minute silence in the honor of Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Later, officials read out budget details, estimating total revenue at Rs 363.99 crore, expenditure at Rs 162.77 crore, revenue income at Rs 201.22 crore, government grants at Rs 162.77 crore, capital revenue at Rs 138.69 crore, and a net surplus of Rs 72.31 crore.

Following this, a general meeting was held, discussing and approving 17 resolutions. A green signal was given for various development projects amounting to Rs 6.79 crore. Municipal Commissioner S Ravindra Babu addressed the concerns raised by corporators. Banners and flex boards at junctions are strictly prohibited, and action will be taken against violators. Statues of eminent personalities should be respected, and flex boards should not obstruct them. Encroachments in park areas will be controlled, and private individuals will not be allowed to collect entry fees at parks.

Compound walls and signboards will be installed around parks to prevent misuse. A license from the Animal Welfare Board of India for dog sterilisation procedures is expected within a week, after which the sterilisation process will begin.

Repairs to garbage collection vehicles will be expedited. Strict action will be taken against vendors, who rent out illegally occupied footpath spaces. Street vendors were advised not to pay rent to unauthorised individuals. Two additional bulldozers will be purchased to improve sanitation work, said Ravindra Babu. Later, seven resolutions have been approved. They are, Verification of 15th Finance Commission Funds, validation of Rs 15,60,12,349 utilised in the second instalment of 2022-23 financial year; approval of 2023-24 development works: submission of Rs 16,23,57,967 proposals for 15 development works to the government; infrastructure development in various wards; approval for issuing no-objection certificate for a petrol pump near checkpost on Joharapuram road to operator Y Narsireddy; extension of 200 temporary sanitation workers’ contracts until July 31, with each worker receiving Rs 15,000 per month; cancellation of 160 projects that were not started and three projects completed below 25% as of April 1 of the previous year; and approval to award technical projects, including master plan development and revenue enhancement, to Srivatsa Consultancy Agency for Rs 94.40 lakh. The budget aims to address various infrastructure, sanitation, and urban development challenges in Kurnool, ensuring improved civic amenities for residents, said Ravindra Babu.