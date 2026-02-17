Knockout race intensifies

Vijayawada: The third day of the All India Inter-University Women’s Netball Tournament (AIIUNBWT) witnessed high-intensity clashes and dominant performances across pools on Monday at Maris Stella College for Women in Vijayawada.

The five-day championship being organised by the Maris Stella College for Women under the aegis of Krishna University has attracted leading university teams from across the country, turning the city into a vibrant hub of women’s netball. As the knockout stage approaches, pool finalists will be decided on Tuesday morning (February 17), after which league matches will be conducted.

In Pool C, hosts Krishna University, Machilipatnam, will face a strong challenge from Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Ramtek (Maharashtra). Pool A will feature a contest between last year’s runners-up Punjabi University, Chandigarh, and Savitribai Phule Pune University.

In Pool B, last year’s semi-finalists University of Delhi will take on Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya, Durg (Chhattisgarh). Meanwhile, in Pool D, defending champion Chaudhary Charan Singh University will clash with University of Calicut.

With these crucial matches ahead, teams are battling intensely for a place in the knockout rounds, reflecting the rising standards of women’s netball at the national university level.

Mangalore varsity posts biggest win

On the third day of the tournament, Mangalore University emerged as one of the standout performers, registering the biggest victory margin of the day with a dominant 75–49 win over the University of Kerala. Displaying superior coordination, swift passing, and clinical finishing, the Mangalore side controlled the match from the opening whistle to underline their title credentials.

However, the day also produced one of the most gripping encounters of the championship in Pool D, where the University of Calicut edged past Mangalore University 58–51 in a fiercely contested battle. Both teams matched each other point for point for most of the game, but Calicut held their nerve in the closing minutes to seal a narrow victory, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats and adding to the tournament’s growing excitement.

Krishna University, Machilipatnam, delighted the home crowd by defeating Davangere University (Karnataka) convincingly by 51–23, maintaining their unbeaten run. The hosts dominated the match from the outset with superior coordination and attacking play.

In other matches, the Sports University of Haryana edged past RTM Nagpur University in a closely fought encounter 47–43, while Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University defeated the University of Surat 44–29. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya recorded a comfortable 42–20 victory over Bangalore University.

Savitribai Phule Pune University defeated TNPE University, Chennai, 58–36, and later overcame the Sports University of Haryana 49–32. Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya, Durg dominated APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Kerala, 59–25, and went on to defeat Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur, 58–48.