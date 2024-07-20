Know your MLA: K Kala Venkata Rao becomes winner in a key battle with Botcha Satyanarayana

Vizianagaram : In a significant political development, K Kala Venkata Rao of TDP has defeated senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana in the Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency. This seat, renowned even during the time of united Andhra Pradesh, has a storied political history.

Botcha Satyanarayana, a former PCC chief, former MP, and a minister in the previous YSRCP government, has been a prominent figure in both the Congress and YSRCP governments. He earlier held the Cheepurupalli seat in 2004 and 2009 but was defeated by TDP’s K Mrunalini, a close relative of Kala Venkata Rao which he regained again in 2019. In the previous YSRCP government, he was the minister for education and municipal administration.

Venkata Rao, originally from Srikakulam district, joined TDP when it was established by N T Rama Rao and won four times from Unukuru constituency in 1983, 1985, 1989 and 2004. After the delimitation, he shifted to Etcherla where he won in 2014. He lost the election from Etcherla in 2009 when he contested as Praja Rajyam Party candidate and in 2019 as TDP candidate.

This time, TDP has fielded him from Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district where he emerged victorious against Satyanarayana. The contest between these two leaders was anticipated to be a fierce battle. Venkata Rao has a substantial political background, having played important roles in NT Rama Rao’s government and serving as the power minister in the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government (2014-2019). He also held the position of TDP state president for several years.

Both leaders belong to the Kapu community and wield significant influence in their society. However, widespread anti-incumbency sentiments and dissatisfaction with YSRCP’s policies contributed to Satyanarayana’s defeat. This marks the second time Satyanarayana has been defeated by members of the same family, Mrunalini and Kala Venkata Rao.