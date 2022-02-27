Kodali Nani responds to Bheemla Nayak movie row, says all films are equal before govt.

Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani has lashed out over the spreading of false propaganda against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He was speaking at a media conference at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli on Sunday and said YS Jagan, who came to power after winning 151 seats in the state, is working for the welfare of the people. He said said that Chandrababu was trying to incite caste and religious hatred.



He said that there are no new conditions for Bheemla Nayak's film and opined that same rules applied for Pushpa and Akhanda films are in force for the film. He said that CM Jagan is a man who thinks for the people and alleged Chandrababu of spreading poisonous propaganda against Jagan. Minister Kodali Nani said a final decision would be taken on ticket prices.

Kodali Nani advised Pawan Kalyan not to fall into Chandrababu's trap and condemned the former's comments on Chiranjeevi's meeting with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Kodali said that YS Jagan has given lot of respect to Chiranjeevi who is working for the welfare of the film industry. Taking a dig at Chandrababu, Kodali Nani asserted that the TDP chief has been using the NTR family for the political gains and later leaving them to their fate.

The minister has warned of severe actions against those who spread false propaganda on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will become chief minister once again in 2024.