Kodali Nani responds to Macherla incident, says these are common in politics

Former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani reacted to the violent incidents between TDP and YCP activists in Macherla in Palanadu district. He commented that quarrels are normal in politics and such things will continue to happen. However, Kodali Nani alleged that the violence in the Macherla happened was under the direction of Chandrababu.



Kodali Nani recalled that Chandrababu used to say in every meeting that he would strip YCP leaders and beat them, and opined Macherla TDP leaders took it as an example. He said that because of Chandrababu's words, there may have been quarrels in Macherla. Kodali Nani's comments that fights are common and things like this will continue to happen have become stir.

Macherla TDP in-charge Joolakanti Brahmareddy held a Idem Karma program, which was blocked by YSRCP activists that led to a heated argument between TDP and YCP workers. They attacked each other. Many activists of both parties were injured in this attack as they were beaten with sticks. The injured were taken to the hospital by the police.

As these situations led to violent incidents, the police imposed Section 144 in the city. The police forces that entered the field in Macherla made efforts to improve the situation. Police are heavily deployed in the town and measures are being taken to ensure that there is no disturbance to law and order.