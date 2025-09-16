Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam held at Tirumala ahead of Brahmotsavam

The Tirumala Srivari Temple underwent the sacred ritual of Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam in accordance with traditional scriptures as preparations begin for the upcoming Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavam scheduled from the 24th of this month. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) staff undertook the purification of the temple, with TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer Anil Singhal, and several board members participating in the ceremony.

Following the purification process, special kainkaryams will be conducted for the Lord, and devotees will be permitted to have darshan. TTD has announced the cancellation of VIP break darshans based on recommendation letters in light of the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam.

Addressing the media during the event, TTD EO Anil Singhal stated that the chairman, officials, and staff have successfully purified the temple, and arrangements are being made to accommodate the thousands of devotees expected to attend the Brahmotsavam. He confirmed that the TTD board would hold a special meeting to ensure that all aspects of the event run smoothly, emphasising that efforts are being made to prevent any difficulties for the devotees. Singhal also highlighted that, during the Brahmotsavams, attendees will have the opportunity to see not only the darshan of Swamiji's Moolavirat but also the vehicle services.