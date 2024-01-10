Live
Kolatam Cultural Competition begins in Bobbili
On Wednesday, there was a full-fledged event organized by the Swarna Bharti Foundation and village elders of Koduru in the Bobbili Constituency, Badangi Mandal, Koduru village. The event, called the Kolatam Cultural Competition, was organized in memory of Shri, She, Mrs. Tentu Bharti. The program will held from at 9 am and will end at 5 pm.
Local MLA Shambangi Venkata Chinna Appalanaidu and ZP Chairman Mazji Srinivasa Rao (Chinna Srinu) were present as chief guests. Prizes were awarded to the winners of the competition. Additionally, food facilities were arranged for the athletes.
The organizers are urging sports fans, people from the Bobbili constituency, and locals to attend this event.
