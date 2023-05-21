Kolatam dance enthrals people in Sri City

Sri City : In an effort to promote the traditional folk arts forms of the region under the aegis of Srivani, Sri City’s Spiritual and Literary Forum, ‘Kolatam,’ a typical rural folk dance form was organised on Saturday on the premises of Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy mandir in Sri City.

Women and girls in good numbers from the neighbouring villages thronged to witness the Kolatam performance of the artists from Arur. The dancers adorned themselves in vibrant traditional attire, adding a visual splendour to the performance. With their rhythmic movements and intricate formations, they captivated the spectators.

Preceding the Kolatam, special prayers were offered to the Lord followed by a mass chanting of Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam in which all the devotees took part. They all experienced the immense power of collective chanting that enriched the spiritual ambience of the place.

Dr Ravindra Sannareddy expressed happiness over the active participation of public from neighbouring villages in the event.

R Janardhana, Head of Accounts Department, presented a cash award to Kolatam group and appreciated their talent. Madhu Reddy, Head, Horticulture & Landscaping, PSB Sastry and P Balaji coordinated the arrangements. Besides Sri City employees, people from the surrounding villages attended the event. All the devotees were given theertha prasadam and anna prasadam. Devotees expressed their pleasure to have the darshan of the Lord and participated in the pujas.