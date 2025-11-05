Kolleru Lake Management Authority formed for sustainable conservation

Vijayawada: The state government constituted the Kolleru Lake Management Authority (KLMA) for the sustainable management and development of the Kolleru Wildlife Sanctuary. The order, issued by principal secretary for environment, forests, science and technology Kantilal Dande, follows the recommendation of the National Board for Wildlife’s (NBWL) Standing Committee and aligns with the approved management plan of Kolleru Wildlife Sanctuary.

The newly-formed authority will be chaired by the chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh, with the principal secretary (EFS&T) as vice-chairman. Senior officials from revenue, fisheries, agriculture, panchayat raj and water resources departments will serve as members. The principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) will act as the member-convener. The authority will serve as a neutral coordinating agency to balance competing ecological and developmental interests. Its mandate includes preparing an Integrated Management Plan for the Kolleru Lake, restoring hydrological regimes, improving water quality, controlling pollution, managing siltation, conserving biodiversity, and promoting sustainable fisheries and ecotourism. It will also execute multi-disciplinary projects, promote alternate livelihood opportunities, and collaborate with state, national and international institutions. The authority is empowered to acquire movable and immovable property as needed for lake conservation without ecological harm.

Meetings of the Kolleru Lake Management Authority will be held at least once every three months, with provisions for special meetings in case of urgent matters. Half the members, including the chairman, will constitute a quorum for decision-making.