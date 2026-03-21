Kolusu slams Jagan, showcases TDP’s welfare push

Vijayawada: Housing and information and public relations minister Kolusu Parthasarathy launched a sharp attack on former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of undermining Hindu traditions and misleading the public.

Speaking to the media at TDP state office in Mangalagiri on Friday, the minister said it was “ridiculous” that those who “demean Hindu dharma” were issuing advertisements claiming to protect it.

He alleged that the YSRCP wished only for Jagan’s well-being during festivals rather than the welfare of the people. Parthasarathy further claimed that during the previous five years, there was no evidence of respect for Hindu traditions and accused the former government of hurting devotees’ sentiments by allegedly using adulterated ghee in the preparation of temple laddus.

The minister also criticised Jagan for “staging” prayers at home instead of visiting temples, adding that leaders like A P J Abdul Kalam had respected traditions by making formal declarations, which Jagan had not done. He accused the previous government of neglecting students’ futures and youth employment, stating that graduate unemployment had risen to 24 per cent, the highest in the country during the YSRCP rule.

Highlighting the current government’s efforts, Parthasarathy said Andhra Pradesh had created a record by generating 6,28,347 job opportunities in the last 20 months. He added that a job calendar would be released every Ugadi, with a target of providing 20 lakh jobs under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and minister Nara Lokesh.

The minister announced that from February 28, 2026, persons with disabilities would be allowed free travel in city and Palle Velugu buses, along with a 50 per cent concession in other bus services. He also said the disability pension had been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 under the TDP government.

On welfare measures, Parthasarathy said Rs 45 crore had been immediately credited to the accounts of imams and muezzins on the occasion of Ramzan. He added that under the Polavaram rehabilitation package, Rs 1,943 crore had been disbursed in three phases to 26,149 displaced persons so far.

Extending Ramzan greetings, the minister wished that peace and prosperity would prevail in everyone’s lives with the blessings of Allah.