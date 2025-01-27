Kondapalli assures justice to job scam victims

Vizianagaram: Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas assured for quick justice for the victims who lost lakhs of rupees in Yoga teacher job scandal.

The youth who have been ditched by the fraudsters on Yoga teacher jobs have met the Minister and explained him about the scam and how they have been cheated.

They said that around 200 candidates from the erstwhile Vizianagaram district have paid around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh each and now the organiser Sayad Vali and his team members have escaped.

Later a case was booked at the Two Town police station of Vizianagaram and the case is under investigation.

Responding to a plea by the youth, the Minister assured that the government will take strong action on the fraudsters and support the victims in all aspects.

Later, the Minister spoke to SP Vakul Jindal and instructed to complete the investigation in proper way and help the victims. Kondapalli Srinivas directed the SP to maintain vigil on such fake organisations and prevent those scams.