Konuru promises to solve problems of Brahmins
Andhra Pradesh Brahmana Seva Sangha Samakhya president Konuru Satish Sarma, his wife Konuru Lakshmi Sailaja were felicitated at a function held at Hindu College of Pharmacy on Sunday, on the occasion of his election as APBSSS president.
The Indian Brahmin Federation executive committee member V Panduranga Vithal presided over the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, Satish Sarma said he will try to solve the problems of the Brahmins and try to get benefits of welfare schemes.
APBSSS former president Durga Prasad recalled the services of Konuru Satish Sarma for strengthening the Samakhya.
Earlier, leaders felicitated Konuru Satish Sarma and his wife Lakshmi Sailaja.
GMC TDP floor leader Kovelamudi Ravindra, JSP Guntur district president Gade Venkateswarulu, Dr Raghu, APBSSS Guntur district president Sankaramanchi Lailatha Sastry, its general secretary Machiraju Murali Krishna were among those who participated.