KOPA scholarships to poor students

Vijayawada: Kapu Officials and Professionals Association (KOPA), a voluntary organisation has decided to sanction scholarships to meritorious students belonging to poor families to pursue their education.

The meeting of KOPA members was held here on Sunday. The KOPA president K Venkata Ramana Rao and secretary R Nagasatyam in a press release said the KOPA is sanctioning scholarships to the poor meritorious students for the last 25 years and decided to continue the same this year also.

They asked the students to send their applications to mail ID [email protected] by January 25, 2024. They said the organizers will send applications to the students online immediately.

They said the KOPA sanctions scholarships irrespective of caste and religion to the students studying intermediate, degree, engineering, polytechnic, post-graduation in the government and aided colleges.

The two leaders said KOPA is the association of professionals, doctors, lawyers, engineers, professors and other professions and formed more than 26 years ago. The students can contact the secretary, C/o R Naga Satyam, A 202, No 3, Elite LX Apartment, NTR colony, Vijayawada 8. They said students, who lost their parents due to Covid pandemic can also get assistance to pursue their education.