Korean Bank keen to collaborate with AP govt on infra projects

Amaravati: The Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) expressed interest in collaborating with the state government on a variety of infrastructure projects in a meeting held on Thursday at the Secretariat. KEXIM representatives engaged with the state officials to explore potential partnerships.

S Suresh Kumar, secretary of the infrastructure and investment department, briefed the Korean delegation on ongoing projects in Andhra Pradesh. The primary focus of the discussions was to review the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) activities in the state, alongside opportunities for future collaborations within the maritime sector.

Key topics included KEXIM’s interest in initiatives such as shipbuilding and repair, port development, green ports, logistics, smart ports, and cluster development. Both parties examined the current status and future prospects of Andhra Pradesh maritime sector, planning further in-depth studies to enhance cooperation.

The meeting also highlighted strategies for attracting private investment to Andhra Pradesh, with discussions on feasible incentives to facilitate such investments.

KEXIM invited the Andhra Pradesh government to participate in the upcoming 29th EDCF workshop, offering insights into Korea’s expertise in these critical sectors.

Present at the meeting were Real Time Governance Society CEO K Dinesh Kumar, AP Maritime Board CEO Praveen Aditya, Kim Chang-nyun, consul general of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, Choi Jeong-Hoon, director general of the EDCF operations department and other representatives from Korea.