Korukonda: 56 corporations aimed at delivering fruits to BCs

Korukonda: Rajanagaram MLA and Kapu Corporation chairman Jakkampudi Raja has said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is committed to the wellbeing of BCs in the state.



He participated in a bike rally organised by YSRCP cadres from Rajarajeswari temple in Kapavaram to Srirangapatnam on Tuesday, in connection with appointment of Suresetti Subba Lakshmi as chairperson to Gavara Corporation.

Later, the MLA said so far YSRCP government has spent an amount of Rs 33,000 crore for the welfare of BCs relating to various schemes. As many as 56 corporations for BCs also created with an aim to deliver the fruits of welfare schemes to every BC.

It is the time for BCs to extend their support to the Chief Minister who is striving for the welfare of BCs. In Rajanagaram assembly constituency six BC leaders were appointed as directors in various BC corporations. The MLA further said steps were taken to make the constituency as a role model in the state. Permanent solution also be found for Burada Kalva.

During TDP rule nothing was done to BCs and now TDP leaders are criticising the Chief Minister for creating 56 BC corporations, he added.

YSRCP leaders Surisetti Veerabhadram, P Krishna, A Gollababu, K Durga Rao and many others were present.