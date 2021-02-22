X
Korukonda: Grand reception to Chiru at airport

Cine hero Chiranjeevi greeting people from his car at airport in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday
Grand welcome has been accorded to popular cine hero Chiranjeevi at airport by his followers on Sunday. Chiranjeevi greeted them from his car outside of the airport.

Korukonda: Grand welcome has been accorded to popular cine hero Chiranjeevi at airport by his followers on Sunday. Chiranjeevi greeted them from his car outside of the airport. He came to Rajamahendravaram to participate in 'Acharya' film shooting in the Agency area. Earlier, his fans planned to conduct rally from airport to Gokavaram. But the police allowed the rally up to Burugupudi gate only. From airport, Chiranjeevi greeted the people from his car. The police stopped other vehicles at Burugupudi gate and allowed Chiranjeevi and his security vehicles from there.

