Korukonda: PHC to come up at Kotikesavaram

Korukonda: Rajanagaram MLA and Kapu Corporation chairman Jakkampudi Raja laid foundation stone to primary health centre (PHC) at Kotikesavaram village with an estimated cost of Rs 1.54 crore on Wednesday.



Later, the MLA said one PHC is coming up in Sitanagaram, Gokavaram and Rajanagaram in addition to the existing PHCs and area hospital in Burugupudi villages. Construction of pucca buildings will be completed for 77 YSR clinics in Rajanagaram constituency, he added. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is strengthening medical sector in all aspects and also giving necessary funds. He also sanctioned multi super speciality hospitals in Rampachodavaram and Chintoor also, he added.

The MLA further said the Chief Minister is very much particular to develop the state in all fronts and taking steps to provide quality medical aid to the people on par with corporate hospitals.

PHC medical officer Dr Punya Santhi, mandal development officer Naresh Kumar, tahsildar Papa Rao, roads and buildings department executive engineer T Satyanarayana, deputy executive engineer Nanda Kishore, YSRCP leaders N Rambabu, K Nageswara Rao, Srirama Murthi and others were present.