Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy writes to Amit Shah, seeks probe on phone tapping

Andhra Pradesh's political heat has reached the national capital, Delhi after Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to conduct an inquiry into the alleged phone tapping. The MLA demanded that the state government also ask the Center to find out the facts.



It is known that Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy's taping comments against the AP government created a stir in AP. Since then, politics has become more heated in AP. Kotam Reddy writing a letter to Amit Shah in this order became a sensation.

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy requested the Union Home Minister to provide protection to him and his family along with an inquiry into the phone tapping case.

Kotam Reddy said that he has been receiving many threatening calls from anti-social forces and stated that he has written a letter to the Center asking to take action against those who violated his freedom. He said he will meet the union Home Minister Amit Shah and file a complaint.