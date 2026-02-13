Kotappakonda readies for Maha Sivaratri

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district collector Krithika Shukla, along with SP Krishna Rao, inspected the arrangements being made for the upcoming Maha Sivaratri festival at the hillock of Kotappakonda on Thursday.

They visited the temple premises and devotees’ queue lines and issued key instructions to officials. Krithika Shukla emphasised that advance measures must be taken to ensure that the large number of devotees visiting the temple on Sivaratri do not face any inconvenience. Officials were directed not to compromise on drinking water supply, shade, sanitation, parking, and security arrangements.

She instructed that sanitation works be carried out continuously in the temple surroundings, hill routes, and queue line areas, and that special sanitation teams be deployed to prevent accumulation of garbage. Adequate arrangements for drinking water, toilets, medical camps, ambulances, and fire safety services must be ensured, she said. As devotees are likely to stay overnight on the hill on Maha Sivaratri, she directed that additional security measures be implemented and that the police, revenue, and endowments departments work in close coordination. Officials were also instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply and to keep technical staff available to address any lift or electrical issues immediately.

She stressed that all departments must work in coordination to ensure the festival is conducted peacefully and smoothly.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Krishna Rao stated that the police department will extend full support and ensure smooth traffic management and overall coordination so that the celebrations conclude peacefully without any inconvenience to the public. Officials of various government departments were present.