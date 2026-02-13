Sphoorthy Engineering College organized a Two-Day National Level Tech Fest "PRAZASTI 2K26"

Hyderabad: Sphoorthy Engineering College (Autonomous), located in Nadergul, Hyderabad, is a premier institution dedicated to providing quality technical education and fostering innovation through its various departmental initiatives and national-level platforms like PRAZASTI.

The college recently witnessed a vibrant display of innovation and technical excellence as it successfully concluded its two-day National Level Technical Festival, PRAZASTI 2K26, held on the 12th and 13th of February 2026. This grand success brought together nearly 717 participants from various reputed engineering colleges of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, fostering a spirit of national-level competition and knowledge sharing.

The fest was a massive collaborative effort organised by the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), CSE-Data Science (DS), CSE-Cyber Security (CS), and Civil Engineering. This interdisciplinary approach provided a platform for students from diverse backgrounds to showcase their talent through five high-octane technical events: Ideathon, Paper & Poster Presentation, Project Expo, Blind Coding, and Tech Bytes. Following a grand inauguration on February 12th and two days of intense competition, the valedictory ceremony was held on February 13th to celebrate the participants' achievements.

During the ceremony, Honourable Secretary Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised the significance of organising such a technical fest, encouraging technical knowledge exchange and also cultural exchange among the budding engineers. Principal Dr K. Srinivas Rao spoke about the rapid advancement in technology and stressed that keeping pace with these changes is essential for career opportunities. Along with the Secretary and Principal, the Heads of Departments (HoDs) graced the stage to felicitate the winners. In a significant gesture to encourage technical excellence, a total cash prize worth One Lakh Rupees was distributed among the winners across all five events, with the dignitaries emphasising the importance of such platforms in shaping the future of Indian engineering